Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,837.1% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 121,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 115,501 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 363,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 118,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 34.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.71.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $145.47 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $148.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.47.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

