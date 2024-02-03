Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $166.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

