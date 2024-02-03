Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 27.3% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,062,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,935 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 69.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 104.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $94.86 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $119.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average is $100.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

