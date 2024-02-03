Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 387 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,836,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,175,000 after buying an additional 285,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,271,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,611,000 after acquiring an additional 142,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,862,000 after acquiring an additional 797,146 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.75. The company has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

