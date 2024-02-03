Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $1.62 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,104,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.84 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

