Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $985,000 Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,550 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Transocean by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,596,879 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $193,454,000 after buying an additional 17,650,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $178,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Transocean Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

