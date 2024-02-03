Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 368 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

