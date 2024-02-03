Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,048 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after acquiring an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,370,000 after acquiring an additional 160,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,449,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,675 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $168.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $178.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

