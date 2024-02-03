Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.23% of Global Ship Lease worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,058,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,943,000 after acquiring an additional 81,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,112 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 36,695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,945 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 349,692 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $740.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $21.94.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $174.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.42 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 47.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

