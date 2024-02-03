Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,266 shares of company stock worth $3,996,503. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Moody’s stock opened at $399.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $403.17.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.