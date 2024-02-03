Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $98,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $399.60. The company had a trading volume of 682,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,801. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $403.17. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,266 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,503 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

