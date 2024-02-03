Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.36.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $399.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.20. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $403.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,266 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,503. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

