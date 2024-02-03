Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $173.06 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.10 and a twelve month high of $234.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.78.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The company had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

