Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.56.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $192.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.59 and its 200-day moving average is $182.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

