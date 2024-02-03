Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Novartis by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $103.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.27 and its 200-day moving average is $100.38. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $108.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.