Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 16.5 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $319.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.18. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.02 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.