Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications
In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Trading Down 16.5 %
Charter Communications stock opened at $319.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.18. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.02 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current year.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Communications
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Dividend tax calculator
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.