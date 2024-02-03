Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. raised its position in Ross Stores by 4.5% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $143.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $144.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

