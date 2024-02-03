Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copart by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.