Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $156,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,522 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
