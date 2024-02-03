Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $112,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,153 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 185,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 75,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 106,641 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $112.12 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average of $103.98. The firm has a market cap of $194.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

