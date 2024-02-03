Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $421.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $411.06.

Shares of MSFT opened at $411.22 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $245.61 and a 1-year high of $415.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

