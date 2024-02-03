Michael H. Lou Sells 3,000 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,867.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $151.50 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.16.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,563,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,633,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,640,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

