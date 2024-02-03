MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MMT opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $4.87.

Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1,688.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

