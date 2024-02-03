MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MMT opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $4.87.
Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Multimarket Income Trust
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.