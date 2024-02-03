Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $673,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $13.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,210.11. 108,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,056. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,172.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,149.68. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

