Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.25 and last traded at $46.65. Approximately 11,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 99,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.49.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Metropolitan Bank in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 9,442.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 8.1% during the second quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 177.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 39,037 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
