MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 499.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,875 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,761,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1,582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,627 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

Shares of MET opened at $65.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.86. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

