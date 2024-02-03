MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $65.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 113.66%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

