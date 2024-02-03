Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$62.09 on Friday. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$50.57 and a 52-week high of C$74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$60.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get Methanex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Methanex

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.48, for a total transaction of C$64,480.00. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Methanex

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.