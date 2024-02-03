Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Methanex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Methanex has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methanex to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Methanex Stock Up 0.3 %

MEOH opened at $46.14 on Friday. Methanex has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Methanex by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Methanex by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Methanex by 10.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,641,000 after purchasing an additional 73,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $23,513,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

