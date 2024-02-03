Methanex Co. (MX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 28th

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Methanex Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE MX opened at C$62.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.93. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$50.57 and a twelve month high of C$74.68. The stock has a market cap of C$4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.48, for a total value of C$64,480.00. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

