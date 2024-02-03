Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $575.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $465.00 to $575.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on META. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $483.44.

NASDAQ:META opened at $474.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.99. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $485.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

