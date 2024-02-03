Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Shares Down 4.6%

Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $21.95. Approximately 1,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86.

Mestek, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers.

