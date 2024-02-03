Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 275 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.96.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $424.68 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $283.60 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.13 and a 200 day moving average of $372.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

