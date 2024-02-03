Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after buying an additional 42,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,969,000 after purchasing an additional 256,468 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,481,000 after purchasing an additional 80,644 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 669,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $123.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.08.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

