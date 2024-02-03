Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPA. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $92.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $92.75.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

