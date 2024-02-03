Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 713 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $63.79 and a 12-month high of $97.49.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

