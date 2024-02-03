Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,389 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
BNDX stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.