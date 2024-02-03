Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,389 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

BNDX stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

