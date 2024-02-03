Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.3% in the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

