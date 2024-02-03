Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FNCL stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.55.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.