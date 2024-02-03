MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,752.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,752.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,772.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,631.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,416.34. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,800.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

