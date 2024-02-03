McKesson Co. (MCK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on April 1st

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

McKesson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. McKesson has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McKesson to earn $31.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $504.45 on Friday. McKesson has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $508.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $470.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.04.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.38.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

