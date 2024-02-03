Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives $8.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAXN shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Capital cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.57. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $38.91.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.85 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.75% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. Maxeon Solar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $91,000.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Stories

