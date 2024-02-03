Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Tiff Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 4.2% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 38,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 101,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 25,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mastercard Stock Performance
MA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $460.58. 2,050,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,630. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $463.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $425.69 and its 200 day moving average is $407.76.
Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.
Insider Activity
In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total transaction of $48,556,168.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,172 shares of company stock valued at $111,182,026 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
