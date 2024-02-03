Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $121.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $107.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Masimo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $134.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Masimo by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

