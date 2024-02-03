Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,507 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $52,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

