Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 104,462 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.47% of Marathon Oil worth $73,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.