Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Roth Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Mama’s Creations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Maxim Group started coverage on Mama’s Creations in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Mama’s Creations in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Mama’s Creations Stock Down 0.7 %

MAMA opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Mama’s Creations has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mama’s Creations news, major shareholder Matthew Brown sold 5,629,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $19,704,723.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

