MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.05.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th.

Shares of MAG opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.21 million, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.17. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $14.42.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 817.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 91,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 81,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

