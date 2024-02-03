Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lufax by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Lufax has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Lufax had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lufax will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

