LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $9.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LXU. TheStreet cut LSB Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $571.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.39.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.63 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.27%. Analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 925.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 88,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 49.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in LSB Industries by 192.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 56,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 79.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LSB Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares during the period. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

